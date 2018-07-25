In the male-dominated world of bluegrass music, Rhonda Vincent has risen to the top.
The lifelong performer was born into five generations of musicians in Greentop, Mo. After a car wreck partially paralyzed her father, a bluegrass musician, he drew strength from taking his family to bluegrass festivals and becoming a lifelong performer and supporter of the genre founded by Bill Monroe, Vincent says.
“I grew to love the music, and that life of music evolved into the career I feel blessed to have today,” she wrote in an email interview. The singer was on vocal rest.
Vincent will headline the 14th annual Fiddles Vittles & Vino event Sunday at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site. It’s the first time the event has hosted a Grammy Award winner. She won the 2017 best bluegrass album for “All the Rage — Volume One.” She’ll perform several songs from that record, along with songs from a new project filmed and recorded in Nashville.
Bluegrass wasn’t how she first broke into the music business, though. In the 1990s, she released two mainstream country music albums. “I look at that as my musical college years,” she wrote.
After five years of learning the ins and outs of the landscape, she put together her first bluegrass band, played a few shows and never felt better about herself as a musician. Others must have noticed, too. The International Bluegrass Music Association named her female vocalist of the year from 2000 to 2006, plus IBMA entertainer of the year in 2001. The Wall Street Journal dubbed Vincent the “Queen of Bluegrass” in 2000. The silky-voiced, multi-instrumentalist blonde has lived up to the name.
She credits her father with her success as a woman in the genre.
“My father always instilled in us to not let anyone say you can’t do something,” she wrote. “It’s important to learn the fundamentals of bluegrass, or whatever your chosen path. Learn the fundamentals, then perfect your skill to the best of your ability.”
This year’s fundraiser for Rock Ledge Ranch will feature music by bluegrass bands Songs of the Fall, The Lonesome Days and Tibet, and about 30 vendors, with tastings from restaurants such as The Margarita at Pine Creek, Front Range Barbeque, Edelweiss, The Warehouse Restaurant and Gallery, Rooster’s House of Ramen and 2- to 3-ounce beer and wine pours.
Nine professional chefs started the event years ago as a way for chefs to raise money for some organization. About 1,000 people showed up to the festivities last year, and $12,500 was given to the ranch and the nonprofit Living History Association, which manages the ranch for the city.
“One thing we’re working on is getting enough money together to put together a greenhouse on the ranch that existed historically,” said event organizer James Africano. “That’s what the majority of money is going for.”
Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette,