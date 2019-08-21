Since 1869, the Colorado State Fair has been horsin’ around Pueblo.
This year marks the 150th anniversary of the fair, which has been entertaining Coloradans since before Colorado was a state. The event brings something for everyone, and it’s bigger than ever for its sesquicentennial year.
“We have an entertainment lineup that I feel is as diverse as it has ever been,” says general manager Scott Stoller.
“We have a little bit of something for everybody this year ... whether it’s the main stage stuff down to the variety of attractions at the fair.”
Indeed, whether you’re attending a concert by a top star, visiting the goats, watching the eating contests or marveling at the rodeo and horse shows, the State Fair has something for everyone. And the fair adds something new every year.
“We are a reflection of the community, so some of our exhibits have evolved over the years to reflect that and to remain relevant in the area,” Stoller says.
Tattoo work is being featured at the arts exhibition, a modern development that promises to be a big attraction in 2019. Major league competitive eaters from Coney Island will try to choke down the most green chile burgers at the Slopper Contest.
For an educational experience, listen to Temple Grandin speak about her work developing humane treatment of ranch animals and how her autism has helped her.
“One of the things that makes the Colorado State Fair special and unique is the combination of the history here and the culture and heritage,” Stoller says.
“It really has that atmosphere of the tradition of what the Colorado State Fair has been. It’s almost like it has its own little soul; you can just walk around the place and feel the history.”
To wrap up the summer in style, Coloradans can head down to Pueblo to celebrate what makes our state special. The fair starts Friday and runs through Sept. 2 at the Colorado State Fairgrounds.
Stoller says, “We try to partner with as many statewide organizations as possible to showcase and highlight what Colorado is. Ultimately, we are the biggest summer community gathering of folks in the state.”
Kate Powell, The Gazette,