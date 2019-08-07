5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday, EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver, $15-$25; thebrickbars.com
There’s something satisfying about snapping rainbow-colored Legos into festive shapes, and something equally as pleasurable in the pulling apart and destruction of said Lego structures.
Perhaps that’s what founders of The Brick Bar reminisced about over beers in Melbourne, Australia, where the idea for a human-sized, Lego-like playground first came to light.
The Brick Bar, with more than 1 million blocks (not officially Legos from the Danish company The Lego Group), will take over Denver’s EXDO Event Center on Thursday through Saturday. The larger-than-life exhibit will feature large sculptures created from building blocks, including a ping pong table made from 22,500 blocks, thrones and a ball pit. Visitors will also have a chance to build their own works of brick art and compete for prizes. Brick-inspired cocktails will be served at a brick bar while a DJ spins tunes. Guests will have 90 minutes to play in the pop-up playground.
Ole Kirk Christiansen, the Danish man behind The Lego Group, got his start in 1916 after purchasing a woodworking shop in Billund, Denmark. The word Lego comes from the Danish phrase “leg godt,” which means “play well.” In 2016, more than 75 billion of the plastic bricks were sold.
“People enjoy nostalgia. They want to have drinks and be creative with their ideas,” said Demi Montgomery, Brick Bar’s creative director. “It’s amazing to see some of the work created at the bar.”
JENNIFER MULSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0270, JEN.MULSON@GAZETTE.COM