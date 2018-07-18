These aren’t your backyard blow-up inflatables.
The giant soft and bouncy houses, slides, castles, boxing rings and more are made to withstand the hordes of adults and kids that will descend upon them Saturday during The Great Inflatable Race at Memorial Park.
“Come out and have fun and move,” said event lead Nate Hill. “That’s the whole thing we’re trying to accomplish here, to get people moving. You don’t have to go run a Tough Mudder or Spartan Race.”
About 1,400 people are expected to show for Saturday’s event. Racers will run 2 to 3 miles and tackle 10 to 12 inflatable structures. Race waves begin at 9 a.m. and operate on the hour and half-hour, so nobody has to wait in line for an inflatable. Depending on skill level, the race could take 25 to 60 minutes.
Hill said people seem to like the shoe inflatable most. The enormous, custom-made structure has lanes up one side and a slide down the other.
After finishing the race, folks are encouraged to hang out in the Inflatable Village for an extra $20. There are more inflatables to play around on, including a velcro wall. People can put on a velcro suit, run at the wall and stick to it. There’ll also be music by a DJ and food vendors.