Bruce Springsteen, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello.
These iconic musicians might not have stopped by Colorado Springs recently, or ever, but their doppelgangers are ready to rock.
Monsters of Mock is back. The popular shows that featured local musicians as famous bands for a finite number of appearances around Halloween took a two-year break from 2016 to 2017. But after a late-night conversation with friends, singer Kevin Dexter rallied the musical troops and put the show back together.
This year, a dozen musicians will take on classic rock band Queen in Yaaass Queen and rock band the B-52s as Schlock Lobster. Dexter will perform as Fred Schneider, lead singer of the B-52s.
“They’re the perfect Halloween party band,” Dexter said. “With Monsters, you’ve got to pick a band with a lot of performance value. It’s not just a cover band; it’s a tribute. You’ve got to have every nuance you can put together.”
Each musician does his or her best to channel the famous counterpart down to a T. Each puts together a costume, learns the quirks, dance moves, singing voice and, most important, the music. You don’t put together a tribute band overnight.
“My favorite thing is to pick a band that’s going to be hard to learn,” said Aaron Retka, who’ll play piano in Yaaass Queen. “It’s a ton of work. It takes months to do this. At the end of this, I want to be a better musician. Playing piano for Queen, the parts are not easy.”
The two bands will perform Friday at Zodiac, Saturday at Tony’s, Wednesday at Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Restaurant and Nov. 3 at Side Door. Schlock Lobster features Dexter, Lisa Schoenstein, Kellie Palmblad, Nathan Archer, Jeff Fuller, Emily Gould and Arley-Rose Torsone. Yaaass Queen is Retka, Dean Dunston, Kevin Johnson, Jeff Fuller and Ryan Spradlin.
“I’ve been fighting to do Queen for years,” Retka said. “They’re such a great live band. I adore their music. And it’s really ambitious, and I knew it would be hard. They’re one of the bands that everybody loves. Not a divisive band at all.”
Chances are good you’ll hear the hits from both bands, such as Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Will Rock You,” and the B52s’ “Rock Lobster” and “Love Shack.”
Retka has played in five Monsters of Mock shows, including starring as bassist John McVie from Fleetwood Mac.
“For Fleetwood Mac, we sort of yelled at each other on stage,” he said about the famously soap opera-like band.
Jennifer Mulson, The gazette, 636-0270