'Friends! The Musical Parody' comes to Colorado Springs next year

Though it doesn't sound like a "Friends" reunion is happening anytime soon, there's still one way besides reruns to get your fix.
The off-Broadway hit "Friends! The Musical Parody" will make a stop Jan. 14 at Pikes Peak Center. Tickets are $50 and go on sale Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
The musical lampoons the ultra-popular NBC sitcom that ran from 1994 to 2004 and was set in a New York City coffee shop where the six friends seemed to live out their days. The musical is a string of the funnier moments from the decade-long run, such as Ross and Rachel's love arc, Joey's acting career and Monica's pursuit of love.