Long-dry Fountain is poised for a craft beer deluge, with two new breweries heading to the land of opportunity just south of Colorado Springs.
The burg will get its first brewery when the Springs’ Peaks N Pines opens its second location at 212 W. Illinois Ave., where interior construction on the bar and brewing area is expected to wrap early this month. Work on the exterior, however, will push a grand opening deeper into summer, says PNP co-owner and general manager Teresa Vieira.
We’ll let you know, and offer a sneak peek, as soon as a date is announced.
Also in the (early) works in Fountain is Bell Brothers Brewing, with eponymous siblings, Curtis and Cody Bell, in the process of acquiring vacant property off Camden Boulevard, north of Walmart. ETA late 2020 at the earliest.
Until progress on the startup demands otherwise, the brothers are continuing to hone the look/feel/message of their business with the help of local photographer and designer Joleen Johnson, and addressing some of the universe’s more-pressing questions — such as how to avoid a Sasquatch attack or what “Engineers Talk’n About Beers” talk about — in a series of YouTube videos.
The bros’ brews can be had for special gatherings via a mobile kegerator — the “Party Cube” — for a growing group of “friends and family.” Through a partnership with the Space Foundation, they’ve also been pouring at events such as Space After Dark: Arts and Ales.
For now, their beers flow only in exchange for donations.
“Because we are not technically a microbrewery yet, and we’re doing it as homebrewers, we can’t charge,” said Curtis. “We’re doing this more as publicity, trying to grow a community around our products... and it also gives us a chance to support causes we really believe in.”
Sample the brothers’ suds at the Friends of El Paso County Nature Center’s 10th annual Happy Trails fundraiser, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 23 at Bear Creek Nature Center. Get tickets ($45) and more info at elpasoco.com/ naturecenters.
Progress on Toad’s new pad
Remodeling continues on the new location of Smiling Toad Brewery, at 2028 Sheldon Ave. in Old Colorado City. Owner Biff Morehead said he’s not yet ready to announce a grand opening date, but that “things are moving quick now” and he hopes to be open in late July. The Toad’s previous spot, on South 8th St., closed at the end of May.
Ute Pass not past?
Woodland Park’s Ute Pass Brewing Co. closed early this year, but don’t count it out just yet. Owner/brewer Todd DeRemus said he hopes to revive the brewery and is searching for a new location in which to do so.
“Nothing has been set in stone,” DeRemus said. “Still working on it. Still want to be in the brewing business. Still have a passion to brew great beer.”
Questions, comments or story ideas? Email pikespub@gazette.com