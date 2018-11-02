For unknown reasons, Darby Karchut always could view the world through the eyes of a 12-year-old boy.
She’s not sure where she got the mysterious gift, though perhaps it’s a leftover from her days as a young tomboy or teaching social studies at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School for 14 years. Whatever the cause, it’s a big-time boon for her late-in-life career as the award-winning author of mostly novels, many of them aimed at kids in fourth through eighth grades.
“I love junior high boys,” said Karchut, a New Mexico native. “They’re not quite human. They’re proto-human, but they’re delightful. The girls are sweet, too, but I have a real heart for those boys. They’re just trying to get their feet under them. They’ve got one foot in boyhood and one foot in manhood, and they’re tying to figure it out. That’s who I write for.”
In her latest, “Del Toro Moon,” a southern Colorado family of modern-day ranching cowboys hunts monsters with the help of their talking Andalusian war horses. The book make its debut last month and is Karchut’s lucky No. 13 novel.
She tried something a bit different this time around: genre-bending.
“It’s where you take two different genres and mash them together,” said Karchut. “I’ve always loved old-school Western stories. And I’ve always loved fantasy, high fantasy and urban fantasy, and what I now call rural fantasy.”
And it wouldn’t be a Karchut book without one particular character: “A good, solid, stable father figure. Not perfect, but that’s always been my brand.”
Her middle-grade books are unusual in that respect; many writers in the genre either don’t include adults, or, if they do, they’re evil or inept. The pattern was pointed out to her by a boy in one of her classes.
“And I thought, ‘Why is that?’” said Karchut. “The kid says, ‘My dad would never do that. He’s cool and smart.’”
That conversation about eight years ago sparked a fire. Though she’d never considered writing a book, the signs were always there, such as regularly talking to students about the books they read and a voracious appetite for reading, which included J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, Craig Johnson’s Walt Longmire series and books by Lloyd Alexander and C.J. Box.
“I thought, we’re doing a real disservice by not writing these books that have strong adult characters in them,” she said. “I thought, well, you turned 50. You can either run a marathon or write a book. Anyone can run a marathon, so I’ll do the harder one.”
Working full-time as a teacher didn’t allow her long, luxurious stretches of time to write, so she trained herself to write in 15-minute intervals during lunch breaks and at night, and in longer chunks over weekends and summer breaks. After 30 to 40 rewrites, she had her first book, “Griffin Rising,” about a young supernatural being who’s training to help guard mortals in danger. His cruel trainer brings him to the brink of failure, until a new mentor steps in, thus initiating another of Karchut’s ever-present themes: the father-son bond. The debut novel was so well-received that she created a trilogy. The series was optioned by a film producer in California, though she’s not sure if anything will ever come of it.
“We’re forgetting to honor the fathers and the impact they have on raising children,” she said. “Not just sons, but daughters, too. Mothers are always great; we’re always going to love the moms. But I think we need to honor our dads and remember the impact they have.”
Four years ago, Karchut decided to retire from teaching and write full-time. Her passion is writing for the middle-grade market, for kids who aren’t quite old enough for the often gritty young adult books but who need deeper storytelling than they’d get with juvenile fiction.
“There’s a freshness. You don’t have to be jaded; you can be more hopeful,” said Karchut. “You can explore a lot of life issues without getting gritty. Sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll is done off-screen with middle grade. Middle grade ends on an up note. I find that appealing. Plus I think that’s where some of the best storytelling is going on.”