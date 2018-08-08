Here's a look at some of the best festivals happening around Colorado this weekend, including Gold Rush Days in Buena Vista and Buskerfest in Denver.
BrunchFest
If your idea of heaven is endless mimosas, stacks of pancakes, platters of French toast, creamy scrambled eggs and bloody marys, this Denver festival is for you. BrunchFest will take over Civic Center for a few hours Sunday, the mother of all brunch days. Samples of brunch classics from your favorite Denver eateries will be available, as well as cocktails and live music. Tickets are $55-$95; denverbrunchclub.com.
Gold Rush Days
Buena Vista has thrown itself a free party since 1980 to celebrate its Old West and mining heritage. Gold Rush Days features blacksmith demonstrations, a rubber duck race, burro race, historical re-enactments, arts and crafts fair, food and beer garden and live music, including headliner Chris Daniels and the Kings. It’s Saturday and Sunday on Main Street and in McPhelemy Park; buenavistacolorado.org/2018-gold-rush-days.
Art in the Park
For more than 50 years, Loveland’s free Art in the Park has showcased works by hundreds of artisans. In addition to the 200 artists on hand this year, Saturday and Sunday’s activities in North Lake Park will feature performance art, giant interactive Jenga, a beer garden with suds by Crow Hop Brewery and live music by Cowboys Dead, Duke Street Kings, John King and Herestofightin; artinthepark loveland.com.
Guitar Town Festival
It’s not often you get to hear some of the world’s most talented guitarists perform for free. But that’s what’s happening at Copper Mountain Resort on Friday through Sunday. Check out some of the musicians on the docket: Al Di Meola, Robben Ford, Coco Montoya, John Jorgenson, Andy McKee, Pat Bergeson, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Rory Hoffman, Christie Lenée and Stig Mathisen. In addition to the live music, there’ll be guitar and songwriting workshops and kids’ music activities. VIP tickets are available for $149 and come with private side-stage seating, reserved priority seating in the workshops and a poster; copperguitartown.com.
Buskerfest
To busk means to entertain by dancing, singing or reciting in a public place. Buskerfest in Denver takes the textbook definition to a higher level. The Union Station Buskerfest jury has curated an international lineup of performers who will take to the streets of the Plaza at Union Station Friday through Sunday. Performers include comedian and actress Sharon From Canada. She performs a comedic character, dancer Snap Boogie, who competed on season six of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Also on tap: Bekah Smith and her juggling and unicycling act. The free event also will feature live music, film screenings, face painting, interactive workshops and a scavenger hunt; unionstationbuskerfest.com.
Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette,