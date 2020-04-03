No decision has been made on whether to delay the May 21-22 public opening of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs.
The museum's 15-member board of directors decided last week to postpone grand opening and VIP events scheduled May 28-31 for the museum, which is under construction in downtown Colorado Springs. The board, however, held off on whether to also delay the museum's opening for the public a week earlier.
The board met Thursday of this week, but reached no decision on a May 21-22 postponement, said Peter Maiurro, the museum's chief communications and business affairs officer. Board members will continue to monitor developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic and might revisit the question of delaying the public opening in a few weeks, he said.
Museum officials have said the health and safety of visitors, museum staff and the public will be key in their decision.
Construction crews continue to work on the museum, at Sierra Madre Street and Vermijo Avenue. The 60,000-square-foot venue, envisioned as a tribute to the nation’s Olympic and Paralympic movements through interactive displays and exhibits, is expected to draw about 350,000 visitors annually and help anchor the redevelopment of downtown Colorado Springs’ southwest side.