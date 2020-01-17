Was your latest, greatest vocal performance in the car this morning?
This new choir is for you.
Face Vocal Band, a popular all-male, rock a capella quintet from Boulder, will bring its Rock Choir Colorado to Colorado Springs next month. The group is open to anybody 16 and older, meaning no nail-biting auditions to struggle through. Can’t read sheet music? Worried about carrying a tune? Doesn’t matter.
“There’s no musical experience required,” said Cody Qualls, a tenor in Face Vocal Band and director of Face Vocal Academy, which offers several community choirs in the Boulder and Denver area, including Rock Choir Colorado. “It’s really geared toward the person who loves to sing, but only sings in the shower. Maybe that person who sang in high school or college and lost touch with it.”
There’ll be no classical songs here, only rock and pop hits from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, 2000s and today, such as songs by Queen, Elton John and Imagine Dragons and Broadway hits.
“We try to do the cool, hip stuff and the stuff people love,” said Qualls.
Heather Hart will direct the choir, which will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Grace First Church, Feb. 5 through April 1. A final performance will polish off the spring term. Registration is open now, and costs $141.95 (with a 15 percent discount off the $167 registration fee). Call 720-397-2535 or go online to coloradorockchoir.com.
Face Vocal Band started Rock Choir Colorado in 2018 and now has 160 members in 10 Denver locations, including Broomfield, Arvada and Aurora. Those who register for the spring term will be eligible to join members from all of the groups on Feb. 29 to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Denver’s Pepsi Center before a Harlem Globetrotters show.
Face has taken members from Rock Choir Colorado around the state to perform at their concerts, including shows at Red Rocks, Coors Field, Paramount Theatre and Pikes Peak Center. In March, Face will make its debut performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City and bring along some current members of the Rock Choir.
“It’s really meant to be a place where all are welcome,” Qualls said. “We have professional singers and singers who’ve never read a lick of music. It’s a safe space for people to come in and share a little piece of humanity.”
