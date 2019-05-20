When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday
Where: Old Colorado City, along Colorado Avenue between 23rd and 27th streets
Cost: Free; shopoldcoloradocity.com/territory-days/
Fun fact: In 1859, a small settlement named El Dorado was renamed Colorado City and became the first permanent town in the Pikes Peak region. By 1886, the Colorado Midland Railroad was one of the town's largest employers. And after gold first was discovered in Cripple Creek in 1891, four gold ore reduction mills began to operate.