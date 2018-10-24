Rest assured, Emma Crawford has given a hat tip to the popular, colorful festival created in her name in Manitou Springs.
The 24th annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival takes over the tiny town once again Saturday. Festivities are free.
Before last year’s race, folks from the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce visited one of the town’s psychic mediums. Jaye Garcia, owner of Manitou Metaphysical, sat quietly and received images and words from Crawford. The famous woman, who suffered tuberculosis, arrived in Manitou in 1889 to take the cure of the natural mineral waters, like many folks at that time. Her illness got the best of her, though, and she died in 1891. She was buried on top of Red Mountain, per her dying wishes. But in 1929, bad winters and spring rains unearthed her coffin, which raced down the mountain. Her spirit is said to still haunt Red Mountain today.
“She does appreciate the coffin races,” Garcia said in a recorded voice file. “It’s like she’s actually sitting on one (coffin), like she’s proud. It’s like there’s this coffin, and it’s got trim with gold on the edges. She’s sitting on it, her whole dress is draping over it. She’s sitting there with her hat.”
More than 10,000 people crowd into Manitou for a gander at more than 60 decorated coffins racing down Manitou Avenue with the help of four runners and one costumed Crawford in the coffin’s hot seat. That makes parking a challenge. There are options, though. Park for free at Rock Ledge Ranch and take the free shuttle into town; park at Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort and ride your bike to Memorial Park; or take a discounted zTrip ride with the code spooky18.
This year’s event also will feature the Coffin Cup Race, which pits Team Nerds, a winning coffin-racing team from Nederland’s Frozen Dead Guy Days in March, against the fastest team Saturday that wants to race a second time. The Coffin Cup will be after the Crawford coffin races.
Also new is Festival de los Muertos by Smokebrush Foundation for the Arts. Live music, dance, art, psychic reiki, face painting and food and beverage will populate Memorial Park after the races until 9 p.m. It’s free.
While Emma is a big fan of her eponymous celebration, she was a bit perturbed by the state of her gravestone in Crystal Valley Cemetery in Manitou.
“She’s there with her umbrella, and she’s like, ‘Yes, it’s time to clean up this place,’” Garcia said. “The leaves are going to be falling. It needs to be clean. She’s picky about the upkeep and the responsibilities of that resting area.”
