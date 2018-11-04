Aaron Shust pauses in midconversation for a breather.
“We’re going deep. I can do surface stuff, too. My favorite color is blue,” said the contemporary Christian musician with a laugh.
He’s been passionately describing how spirit shows up in his life daily.
“It’s a constant prayer,” he said. “God, I need you today. I need a fresh filling. I’m empty. I need you to work through me. Fill me with your love so I can have something to pour out.”
Shust will be at Vanguard Church on Thursday to perform and raise money for Crossfire Ministries, which helps ensure that people in the Pikes Peak region have access to food, clothing, household necessities and personal hygiene items.
“I like my concerts to feel like worship experiences, but in concert settings,” Shust said from his home in Nashville, Tenn. “I’ll talk a little more, tell some stories, engage with people, allow them to sing songs they know.”
He started singing at 3 when his mom, a church music director, put him on stage for his first solo. He took a job as a worship leader in Atlanta after college. There, he decided to start writing songs that his Sunday morning congregation could sing. The choice was a good one. He was named new artist and songwriter of the year and his song “My Savior My God” was dubbed song of the year at the 2007 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards.
He’s released eight albums, including last year’s “Love Made a Way,” his first live album.
“If you’ve ever seen Aaron Shust in concert, then you’ll be pleased to know the Centricity Music artist’s first live release stays true to the real thing. Bringing together imaginative takes on live favorites and worship favorites ... ‘Love Made A Way’ offers an intimate worshipful set for which Shust’s fans have been asking,” wrote critic Matt Conner last year for CCM (Christ. Community. Music) Magazine.
Shust’s message never wavers.
“God never promised life would be easy,” he said. “He just said he’d be there with you. That’s my message I’ve put into songs for the past 13 years. When you hear a preacher or a theology say everything will be great, that’s a big red flag right away.”
Life hasn’t been easy for the 43-year-old musician and his wife, who have three sons, two of whom have disabilities. His middle son, Nicky, almost died from the rare disease eosinophilic esophagitis, and his youngest, Michael, born deaf with Down syndrome and half a heart, has endured two open-heart surgeries.
Nicky’s recovery was nothing short of a miracle, Shust said. One day he had the disease, and the next day the doctor came in and told the parents no trace of it was left in their son’s body.
“We read about miracles in the Bible, but it’s up to us whether to choose to believe or not,” he said. “Some say it’s metaphorical, some say it’s hocus pocus. I believe it’s real. That’s what you call faith. Every once in awhile, God flexes his muscles. He hasn’t changed.”
Michael, too, experienced unexplained healing when his deafness was healed.
“It was not a surprise. We prayed for this,” said Shust. “We got people together to pray. We said, ‘We won’t pretend to know your ways, but we ask that you heal him. I don’t know if you will, but we think you can.’ Sometimes God answers prayers you request. Sometimes he doesn’t.”
Shust doesn’t pretend to know why his children were born with their health conditions, but he relies on his faith and trusts there’s a bigger picture. He likens it to parenting, telling kids no if they ask why they can’t cross the street or touch a hot stove. A father says, “Trust me when I tell you not to do it.” He trusts that his own father is guiding him in the same way.
“We have a heavenly father. Jesus prayed to his father. We say our father who art in heaven,” said Shust. “Now that I’m a father of three, I have a deeper perspective. I’d like to think that shows up in my songs. I have a deeper perspective on why Jesus chose to use the terminology of father when referring to God.”
