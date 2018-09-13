10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 8:30 a.m. registration for dog walk, 10 a.m. dog walk from Norris-Penrose Event Center to Bear Creek Regional Park; 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. beer, wine and spirits tasting, Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street at West Rio Grande Avenue, $25-$50, free for those 12 and younger, includes unlimited tastings, T-shirt and dog walk. Park at Norris-Penrose Event Center’s overflow lot for shuttle to the park, 1106 W. Moreno Ave.; pawtoberfest.org.
Pooches need to socialize, too.
Promise them they can Netflix and chill another time, and head to Bear Creek Regional Park on Saturday for the 10th annual Pawtoberfest.
The popular event features unlimited tastings of craft beers, wines, liquors, moonshine and hard cider from more than 25 distributors, 75 sponsors and pet-friendly vendors offering freebies for humans and dogs, contests such as best smooch and costume, agility demonstrations, food trucks and a 2-mile dog walk at 10 a.m. from Norris -Penrose Event Center to the park to burn off a little canine energy. A small group of dogs from the Humane Society will be available for adoption.
“It’s a whole day to spend with your family,” said Gretchen Pressley, spokeswoman for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, “furry friends included.”
The day isn’t only a gift to your dog, but also a huge contribution to the Humane Society. Pawtoberfest is one of the organization’s biggest annual fundraisers. Last year it took in $130,000, said Pressley, with more than 1,000 attendees.
“It goes toward funding lifesaving programs,” she said. “It goes back into the medical care fund and for helping with behavioral work.”
Well-behaved dogs who are good on a leash and preferably spayed and neutered are welcome. Pressley and her co-workers look forward to the inevitable reunions.
“We see a lot of alumni,” she said. “It’s always great for staff to see the staff favorites who show up.”
