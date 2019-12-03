Calling all live music fans! Here’s a quick look at some of the upcoming concerts and shows kicking off in 2020 at the Denver Pepsi Center:

Feb. 1 — @ 7:00 PM Miranda Lambert Wildcard Tour

Mar. 7 — @ 9:00 AM WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus

Mar. 12 — @ 8:00 PM Post Malone – Runaway Tour

Mar. 14 — @ 7:00 PM Blake Shelton: Friends and Heroes 2020 with special guests including Lauren Alaina and special appearances by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins

Mar. 24 — @ 7:30 PM Celine Dion Courage World Tour

April 1 — @ 7:30 PM Billie Eilish – Where Do We Go? World Tour

Apr. 25 — @ 7:30 PM Sturgill Simpson: A Good Look’n Tour with very special guest Tyler Childers

May 1 — @ 8:00 PM Gabriel Iglesias – Beyond the Fluffy World Tour

Jun. 4 @ — 7:30 PM Journey with Pretenders

Aug. 15 — @ 8:00 PM Harry Styles: Love On Tour

Aug. 16 — @ 7:00 PM Camila Cabello: The Romance Tour presented by Mastercard

Aug. 30 — @ 7:30 PM The Doobie Brothers – 50th Anniversary Tour with special guest The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Oct. 3 — @ 7:30 PM Alan Jackson 2020 Tour

Oct. 15 — @ 7:00 PM Dan + Shay

