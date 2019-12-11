A truly memorable cocktail is defined by what goes into it, and why.
"A cocktail is how I present my passion, my love, my knowledge into the person sitting on the other side of the bar," said Montana Horsfall, director of Blackhat Distillery and the 2019 Best of the Springs gold medal winner for best bartender. "When I am hosting a party, I want to put my love for these people into that cocktail and make them enjoy their holidays and their time together. For me, it's very much about those emotions and bringing community together, wherever you are."
Taste certainly is important in a Christmas cocktail but it's not the only factor to be considered, especially for novices attempting mixological magic at home.
"It should be easy, seasonal, bring good memories, and not use random weird ingredients you can't find," Horsfall said.
On that note, she chose three of her favorite recipes to share with Gazette readers in a series of how-to videos.
Check them out the Pomarita, Boozy Pear and Malicious Old Fashioned.
Pomarita
Boozy Pear
Malicious Old Fashioned