MANITOU SPRINGS • The life and legacy of legendary Manitou Springs artist Charles H. Rockey, who died June 16 at age 87, will be celebrated at a series of public events Sunday.
A community gathering and memorial is planned for 2 p.m. at Soda Springs Park, 42 Park Ave. in Manitou.
At 7 p.m., the Smokebrush Foundation for the Arts will host a free "Rockey Concert" at SunWater Spa, 514 El Paso Blvd.
The concert will feature two songs written in Rockey's honor. Nashville-based singer-songwriter Shawn Gallaway premiered his "Rockey's Song" at last year's Manitou Chooses Love, an event inspired, in part, by the late painter and poet and his outlook on life.
Don Goede and his band, The Manitou Mustangs, will play their tribute song "Rockey Road," which Goede wrote to celebrate the city's plans to rename a road behind Rockey's studio in honor of the artist.
The evening also will include an open-mic portion for attendees to share stories and memories about Rockey.