Celebrate the labors of local artists at Commonwheel’s 45th annual Labor Day Art Festival.
“It’s also one of the few fine arts festivals that has a little something for everyone,” says festival coordinator Sam Kaffine.
Ninety-nine booths will be on display at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs, displaying nine categories of diverse fine art from across the country. A wine and beer garden will be available, as well as various kids activities and a food court.
“One of the things that makes it special is that it is juried,” Kaffine says. “We only allow really exquisite art that we believe in. It’s handmade and it’s just such a wide gambit. People come from as far away as Arizona and California to participate in this art festival.”
The Waste-Wise event gives attendees the opportunity to learn more about proper waste management and sustainability. Trash is sorted during the event, and last year 75% was diverted from landfills.
Artists will be at each booth to answer questions about their work and share their experiences creating them. “I would strongly encourage people to ask questions. There is nothing an artist likes more than answering questions about their artwork. That’s why we’re there — it’s personal to us. It’s a piece of ourselves that we’re offering up to the public,” Kaffine says.
The festival returns to Manitou on Saturday through Monday.
“I hope they have a wonderful day, the kind that makes memories of walking around meeting the artists and taking home something special that brings back memories of a beautiful late summer experience.”
Kate Powell, The Gazette, kate.powell@gazette.com