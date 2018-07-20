Christian comedian and internet sensation John Crist will visit Pikes Peak Center on Sept. 30.
Tickets for his "The Human Being Tour" are $28 to $153 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
Christian comedian Mike Goodwin will open the show, and Beth Pilgreen is the special guest.
Crist is well-known for his viral videos “Millenial International,” “Road Rage in the Church Parking Lot” and Buzzfeed's “Signs You Grew Up Christian." His stand-up has been featured on ESPN, Fox, Sports Illustrated and USA Today, and he's shared the stage with big names in comedy, such as Dave Chappelle, Jeff Foxworthy and Seth Meyers.