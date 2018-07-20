john crist
Caption +

Christian comedian John Crist will bring his "The Human Being Tour" to Pikes Peak Center Sept. 30. Courtesy

 Jennifer Mulson
Show MoreShow Less

Christian comedian and internet sensation John Crist will visit Pikes Peak Center on Sept. 30.

Tickets for his "The Human Being Tour" are $28 to $153 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com

Christian comedian Mike Goodwin will open the show, and Beth Pilgreen is the special guest.

Crist is well-known for his viral videos “Millenial International,” “Road Rage in the Church Parking Lot” and Buzzfeed's “Signs You Grew Up Christian." His stand-up has been featured on ESPN, Fox, Sports Illustrated and USA Today, and he's shared the stage with big names in comedy, such as Dave Chappelle, Jeff Foxworthy and Seth Meyers.

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

A&E and features reporter