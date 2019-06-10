Comedian Bill Engvall will bring his stand-up to the Pikes Peak Center on Oct. 10.
Tickets cost $39 to $119 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Fans can meet Engvall and get premium tower seats for $249 for two people. Call 520-7469 or visit pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
Engvall's debut 1995 album "Here's Your Sign" held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard comedy chart for 15 weeks, and his second album, the 1998 "Dorkfish," debuted at No. 1.
The comedian might be best known for his part in the Blue Collar Comedy Tours, which he launched with comedian Jeff Foxworthy in 2000. The tours also starred Ron White and Larry the Cable Guy.