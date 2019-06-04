Country star Aaron Watson is set to kick off this summer's Colorado State Fair.
This year's entertainment lineup includes country singers Granger Smith and Brett Young, autism and animal behavior expert Temple Grandin, rock bands Halestorm, 38 Special and Calcutta and '60s surf band The Beach Boys.
The fair runs Aug. 23 through Sept. 2 in Pueblo. Tickets are $20 to $50 and go on sale to Fan Club members Wednesday and to the public Friday. Call 719-404-2071 or go online to coloradostatefair.com.
2019 Colorado State Fair entertainment series
Aug. 23: Aaron Watson, $25
Aug. 23: Ramòn Ayala, $20-$30
Aug. 24: Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., $25
Aug. 25: Temple Grandin, ticket price TBA
Aug. 27: Calcutta, ticket price TBA
Aug. 29: The Beach Boys, $32-$50
Aug. 30: Halestorm, $35
Aug. 31: Brett Young, $32-$42
Sept. 1: 38 Special, ticket price TBA
Sept. 1: Celebracion de Los Charros with Banda Machos, $25