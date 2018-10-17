By Academy of Community Theatre (ACT II), 6 p.m. Friday and Oct. 26, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 27, ACT, 2314 Vickers Drive, $10-$15; 331-2434, actcolorado.net.
The words “community theater” might spark ideas of kids running around a stage in shoddy costumes while the stage lights flicker on and off and the spotlight can’t quite find the lead actor.
The owner of Academy of Community Theatre (ACT II), Lynn M. Hamilton, invites you to reconsider.
“People have a certain vision when they hear ‘community theater.’ But when they come out, the words we hear are, ‘Wow. That was so amazing. Not what I expected,’” said Hamilton.
Probably not many expect a community theater group to do original material, either, but ACT II’s upcoming “The Legend of Robin Hood” was written specifically for the company. When Hamilton couldn’t find a Robin Hood play that met her expectations for the company, she commissioned Colorado Springs playwright J.L. Abplanalp to craft one. It’s based on the famous legend and historical facts.
“We wanted a script that was interesting for the actors and for the audience,” she said. “The story is not just about the two characters Robin Hood and Maid Marion. There are interesting stories woven throughout the script.”
The family-friendly show will run two weekends beginning Friday at ACT II.
In the show, set in the 1200s, a wealthy nobleman accepts the role of an outlaw to serve his community. He and his band of Merry Men fight back against the despicable sheriff of Nottingham.
Actors ages 11 to 36 comprise the cast, with Robin Hood played by 21-year-old Kirk Chaves and Maid Marion by 18-year-old Sarah Atkinson.
“We serve the local schools, and every show we do is something they read in school,” said Hamilton. “They read Robin Hood in the third or fourth grade, learn about it and then come watch it. Robin Hood is just fun. You’ve got a different time period, sword fighting, quarterstaff fighting. It was an interesting time.”
ACT II got its start in 2005 and became a nonprofit in 2007. The company does two shows a year with six performances for the community and shows for 2,000 to 3,000 school-age kids.
“The goal is to have wholesome, educational, high-quality theater at an affordable price,” said Hamilton.
Due to its nonprofit status, the company has raised money for Title 1 schools to attend shows at a reduced rate or for free. Those are low-income schools, where most students have never seen a live performance. Two grades from a Title 1 school will attend ACT II’s spring production of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”
Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette, 636-0270,