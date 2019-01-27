Mystery and crime novels are wedged tightly on the shelves encircling John McKenna’s work space. Stacks of similarly themed books are piled on the table, and more heaps of novels congregate downstairs. It’s a bibliophile’s heaven.
The 72-year-old book reviewer and award-winning author of three self-published novels spends his days with his wheelchair bellied up to the table, conveniently next to the kitchen. To his right, a thick dictionary rests on a wooden stand, flipped open to the latter half of the alphabet.
A notepad is at the ready on the table in front of him, where he can capture the ideas noodling around his storyteller’s brain or his thoughts about the yarns of fellow mystery and crime fiction writers. If he doesn’t have anything nice to say in a review, though, he leaves well enough alone.
“I got drawn to it,” McKenna said about the genre. “There are endless ways to do the dirty, and it also branches out into thriller and spy fiction, so we do all of those. Within 50 pages, I know if I like it or not. There are so many good books and authors struggling and trying to get a little traction. I tend to write reviews of first and second novels, because let’s face it, George Pelecanos and James Lee Burke don’t need my help.”
His makeshift office is a cozy oasis on this frostbitten, cloudy December afternoon, but the laughter and camaraderie of McKenna, his wife of 42 years, June, and his assistant, Lora Brown, sparkle up the space.
As grateful as he is for it now, this is not the life he planned, if one can ever be said to plan a life.
After relaxing in a post-dinner haze almost 19 years ago, on Feb. 18, 2000, John stood and pitched forward on his face. He lay on the floor, his right side paralyzed, but told June not to call 911, that the numbness would dissipate. Hours later, when it hadn’t, June overrode his wishes and called for help.
“I was a total wreck,” she said. “When I called 911, they said, ‘Lock up the animals, and get his medications out.’ I locked our two cats in the basement, and we went to the hospital. I remembered two days later, I’ve still got cats in the basement, and had to call the neighbors to let them out.”
He’d been at the doctor’s office that day due to back pain and was told he had slippage in his cervical spine and needed an operation. John deferred, saying he’d do it as a last resort. Now life had made the decision for him.
“They (doctors) never say you can’t walk again; they say you may not,” said John. “The first time I peeked over a doctor’s shoulder and saw the word quadriplegic, I almost had a nervous breakdown. I went through eight or 10 years of feeling sorry for myself. Feeling pissed off. You go through stages of things.”
“Stages of grief,” added June.
At the time, John owned an antiques shop near Old Colorado City. Before that, he’d worked in securities as an investment adviser and compliance officer. He hadn’t cultivated a writing career, though he had written some articles for a business magazine and a newsletter for his store.
”I kept my hand in a little but never thought about writing fiction,” he said. “I had to come up with something to fill in the blanks.”
First, though, he had to get over the rage and anguish over the new body he inhabited.
”I had to get my attitude readjusted,” he said. “And you have to find a reason to live.”
With a dented spinal cord, his actual diagnosis was incomplete quadriplegia, which presented as limited movement in his limbs.
”This all happened to me at such a late age,” said John, who was 53 at the time. “I have really worked hard at not playing the poor pitiful me thing.”
He turned to reading, a longtime hobby, to escape reality.
”I didn’t want to face myself,” he said. “I still don’t like looking in mirrors. Still don’t like seeing myself in photos. I see how wadded up I am.”
Eventually, the urge grew to do more than read. In 2011, he reached out to the Tri-Valley Townsman, the weekly newspaper in his hometown of Grahamsville, N.Y., and piqued interest with an offer of book reviews. Those still run weekly and are also featured on his website, mysteriousbookreport.com.
”The Neversink Chronicles: Stories,” a book of short stories set in 1930s upstate New York, kicked off his fiction writing in 2011. It was the first book published by his own Rhyolite Press, and it won best book of the year from the Colorado Independent Publishers Association. Due to health issues, he since has given up the press to his business partner.
His second, “The Whim-Wham Man,” also published by Rhyolite, won silver for mystery and crime fiction from the CIPA. His third and latest, “Colorado Noir,” a collection of short stories based in the Pikes Peak region, was published by Rhyolite in 2014 and also won silver for mystery and crime fiction from the CIPA.
That collection caught the eye of an agent in New York City, who asked him to create a novel out of the book’s last story. Though that book is at a standstill for the moment, it didn’t stop John from grinding away at another novel, “Unforsaken,” a murder mystery set in the Old West. It will be published by Rhyolite and launched April 6 at Hooked on Books downtown.
Though he had spent years in rage and anguish, he harbored a sliver of hope.
”I always thought I was going to walk again,” said John. “Surgeons tell you each of these injuries is different because we’re all different. Others recover and walk; others don’t.”
Even now, he does physical therapy multiple times every week with June, Brown and another caregiver who comes to the house. His spirits are good, though he has some of the aches and pains of an aging body. What’s kept him going all these years is simple.
“June. And work. I hope that I kept her going, too. I think love and respect helped both of us. I wanted to do something that made both of us feel worthwhile. You can’t get one of these injuries and sit in the corner or drink all day.”
His refusal to give up and determination to develop a new purpose keep him perched at the table, writing, reading and bantering with June and Brown about books and life.
“I want to be an example for others,” he said, “that life doesn’t end unless you want it to. I say a little thank you every day when I wake up, that I have another chance and another day and I can try to do something good. With June and Lora’s help, I’ve been able to accomplish that. I may not be Stephen King or C.J. Box or James Lee Burke, but I have four or five books in the Library of Congress.”
