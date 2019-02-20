Most people remember Maya Angelou for her poems, but she was also a singer, dancer, writer and activist who worked with Malcolm X and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
“She expressed the black American experience of a woman for the first time in her book ‘I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings’ in 1969,” said Betty Jo Brenner, history program coordinator at Colorado Humanities, a nonprofit in Greenwood Village that focuses on promoting the state’s cultural heritage.
The organization will partner with the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum to celebrate Black History Month by bringing “Black History Live Tour 2019: A Portrayal of Maya Angelou” to town Friday.
Three performances will feature a living history portrayal of the iconic Angelou by actor and scholar Becky Stone from Asheville, N.C. Two morning performances are free for students in elementary through high school, and an evening performance is aimed at adults. Reservations are recommended.
Stone, who also does living history portrayals of Rosa Parks and Harriet Tubman, will spend the first 40 minutes of the hour giving a monologue as Angelou and the final 20 minutes answering questions from the audience. She’ll also stick around afterward if the audience wants to talk with her as herself.
“She’s so good at her craft,” said Brenner. “She engages audiences like I’ve never seen a speaker do. She connects with them immediately with her skill as an actor and her skill as a scholar.”
JENNIFER MULSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0270, JEN.MULSON@GAZETTE.COM