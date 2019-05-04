When the pregnancy test turned up positive, Vikki Walton couldn’t have known she would give birth to her muse and future collaborator.
Jori was a surprise to her mom, who at 41 was a grandmother of two.
“I thought I was going through menopause,” said Vikki, a nonprofit consultant who writes grants for ministries and nonprofits. “I said, ‘There’s no way I could be pregnant.’ But it has kept us young. It’s a big blessing in our life.”
As Jori grew up, it became clear that art would feature largely in her life. When she turned in a paper without her name, teachers recognized the drawings she scribbled on the page. She graduated from Pine Creek High School and is now a sophomore at Minneapolis College of Art and Design, working toward a bachelor’s degree in comic art with a minor in creative writing.
While her daughter was finding her artistic voice through imagery, her mom continued to find hers through words. Before Jori was born, Vikki lived in San Antonio, where she started a Christian writers group and wrote a children’s book to break out of her comfort zone.
She took it to a writers conference, where a Christian publishing firm expressed interest. But when that didn’t work out, she stuck it in a box and left it to languish.
Many years later, as she cleaned out her home office, she came across the manuscript and had an epiphany.
“I said, ‘Wow, God has given me the illustrator,’” Vikki said.
While Jori was excited about the idea, there were compromises to be made between the two creatives.
“My style is much darker than we had anticipated for a book like this,” she said, “so I tried to make it lighter and more colorful, but keep it true to my own style.”
The 19-page children’s book — “Will God Still Find Me?” — is the result. Based on Romans 8:39, a Scripture about how nothing can separate one from the love of God, the story features a young boy who considers running away from home, and all the careers he could explore, all while wondering if God will be able to keep track of him. The self-published book is available through Amazon.
“Beautiful, simple illustrations will hold your child’s attention, and also provide a starting point for discussion. The simple rhymes will help your child to join in with a main question. This book would be a welcome addition to any child’s book collection,” wrote a reader from Christian Bookaholic on Netgalley.com, a site that helps connect manuscripts to publishers, reviewers, librarians and booksellers.
Vikki, who worked for a local Christian literary agency and freelanced for the San Antonio Express-News and The Gazette many years ago, was an old hand at self-publishing. She has five other books available online: “Work Quilting: Piece Together Diverse Income Streams, Live an Insanely Awesome Life,” “The Smart Woman’s Guide to Travel” and her three-part, standalone cozy mystery series. Cozies are a popular subgenre of crime and fiction in which sex, violence and foul language are eliminated, and the mystery takes place in a small community.
Her daughter again inspired her to finally try fiction writing, after Jori’s high school creative writing teacher had students participate in NaNoWriMo, an internet project in which people try to write a 50,000-word manuscript during November. Vikki joined her daughter for the 30-day session.
“I’d been saying I would write a mystery forever and will do the same as you do,” said Vikki. “She kick-started my writing career, as I wouldn’t have done it probably. It would always be tomorrow, tomorrow.”