When Fannie Mae Duncan threw open the doors of her famed Cotton Club in the 1950s, she probably didn’t know she’d be making history.
But history she made, with jazz greats Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Lionel Hampton and Etta James gracing the stage of her jazz club for almost three decades. The venue was destroyed in 1975 as part of the city’s urban renewal program.
To honor Duncan, the Fannie Mae Duncan Statue Steering Committee commissioned award-winning contemporary sculptor Lori Kiplinger Pandy of Fort Collins to create a bronze sculpture of the iconic woman.
Next year the sculpture will be installed in front of the Pikes Peak Center, near the former site of the Cotton Club on West Colorado Avenue. Duncan will be the first woman with a bronze likeness and the first black woman with a statue in the city.
The public is invited to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the three-phase project 5-7 p.m. Nov. 14 in PPC’s Studio Bee. Pandy will show off maquettes of the final sculpture design and other works.
Tickets are $55 and go on sale Friday. The cost includes refreshments, music and door prizes. A cash bar also will be available. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com.