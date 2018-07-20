You might not expect a Hollywood career to ensue after graduating from Harvard University.
But that was Adam Sidman’s path to Tinseltown. The 2006 Palmer High School graduate majored in mechanical engineering and minored in film production.
“They’re two very different things,” said Sidman, 30, from Los Angeles, where he’s lived for eight years. “But if you think about it, they both have to do with design, problem solving and working really hard — all things I use as a producer.”
After Harvard, Sidman moved to L.A. to work for a production company where he had spent time during one college summer. Soon he was working on a reality show called “Auction Hunters,” making shows for Shark Week and helping develop several show pitches that became successful series, including A&E’s popular “Duck Dynasty.”
Eventually, he met director, writer and producer Timur Bekmambetov, who directed the 2016 film “Ben-Hur,” and worked alongside him as co-producer and director of photography for the 2014 low-budget horror film “Unfriended.” The film is a collection of found footage of high school students in a Skype conversation that’s haunted by another student who was bullied and died by suicide.
It cost $1 million to make but banked $64 million at the box office.
“For so long, we weren’t sure if anyone would see it,” said Sidman. “But to be on 3,000 screens for people all around the world, it was pretty amazing.”
A sequel, “Unfriended: Dark Web,” is in theaters Friday . After receiving a new laptop, a teenager discovers the previous owner is watching him and wants his computer back. It was made for about the same amount of money. Sidman was executive producer.
He also produced a film being released Aug. 3. “Searching,” about a father who breaks into his 16-year-old daughter’s laptop when she goes missing, stars Debra Messing and John Cho. It won the audience award at Sundance Film Festival this year.
Producing seems to be the role that comes most naturally to Sidman. It can entail script development, casting and taking the film all the way through post-production and selling it.
“It’s like running a business,” he said. “It requires a lot of different skill sets and a lot of different people to come together to build a product and to see it through. It often takes a few years.”
Sidman now has about a dozen films in development. He feels fortunate to be a relatively young person who’s found success in the Hollywood machine.
“It’s a mixture of working hard and wanting to know how every step of the filmmaking process works,” he said, “and not necessarily delegating it to someone else, but being involved and understanding each step.”
With almost a decade of film making behind him, Sidman is a reliable source of advice. Much of it revolves around getting yourself to the center of the scene.
“It’s hard to get started if you don’t have your boots on the ground here,” he said. “Be persistent, keep following up. Sometimes you have to work for free. Do something on spec or help someone with X or Y, but just being part of the process of finding other filmmakers you want to work with is most important.”
