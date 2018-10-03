Works by Phil Lear, opening reception 5 p.m.-midnight Friday, runs through Oct. 26, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou, free; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
Something else: Live musical collaborations Oct. 19 and 26; $7-$10 recommended donations.
When Lauren Ciborowski saw the paintings that inspired Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky’s famous piece “Pictures at an Exhibition,” she was puzzled.
“They aren’t bad, per se, but nothing about them seems awe-inspiring enough to have sparked such creative genius in Mussorgsky,” said The Modbo gallery owner.
She decided to reimagine the 10 pieces that galvanized the 10 movements of Mussorgsky’s 1874 composition by inviting popular local artist Phil Lear to create his own 10 paintings based on the music, a reversal of the original process. “The Mussorgsky Project: Pictures at an Exhibition Reimagined” opens Friday at The Modbo with a free reception and will be up through Oct. 26. The show will be Lear’s first solo exhibit in three years.
Mussorgsky wrote the classical piece after his artist friend Viktor Hartmann died. The composer was devastated and, along with Hartmann’s other friends, staged a memorial exhibit of Hartmann’s work. Those pieces inspired the music.
Lear, too, found the works to be “a little disappointing,” he said, which left him plenty of room to create his own vision.
“Some pieces fell into place, and I’d say, ‘Oh, I love this,’” said Lear. “But some of these movements are weird, and then you find the title is ‘The Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks in Their Shells.’ I have no clue what was going on in this guy’s head. Luckily the music always fits what the title is, even if doesn’t make a lot of sense. The music is playful, cartoonish. None of it is sitting there without any character. That really helps me be able to nail down what to do with it.”
To come up with the 10 paintings, Lear listened to the 40-minute piece over and over. After letting the music seep in, he went back and approached each movement of music individually, painting one at a time so as to stay in the flow and not be influenced by the others.
“It felt like I was illustrating the music itself,” he said. “I’d think, ‘This is the name of this piece, and this is how it feels.’ So it was like putting a soundtrack to something in reverse.”
The exhibit will be served with three helpings of music. On Friday, musicians include Colorado Springs Philharmonic trombonist Jeremy Van Hoy, singer Solveig Olsen and First Congregational Church’s handbell choir. The Oct. 19 lineup includes My Name is Harriett, Charlie Milo and Swelter and Burn. On Oct. 26, Denver modern jazz musicians Paul Riola, Joshua Trinidad, Kim Stone and others will perform. The Oct. 26 performance will be livestreamed on Jazz 93.5 FM.
