Finding the right gym, fitness class and health plan can be a daunting task.
The fourth annual Fitness Expo can help you put the pieces together and provide a healthy kick-off to the new year. The free event is Saturday at City Auditorium.
The daylong fitness free-for-all features seven hourlong fitness classes, some with master trainers, on the main floor; six hourlong or shorter classes in the demonstration area; and four 30-minute health seminars beginning at 11 a.m. Vendors, such as massage therapists, life coaches, chiropractors, aerial trainers, house gym representatives and cryotherapy providers, also showcase their services.
“Even if people have a (gym or studio) membership somewhere, come in and support the businesses,” said Alberto Jaramillo. “There are other forms (of classes) they’re not getting at their gym that they might be able to add into their regime. With group fitness, there’s a lot of camaraderie with students who take classes and help keep each other accountable.”
Hourlong classes include hot hulu, which surprisingly doesn’t involve a hula hoop but is a low-impact Polynesian fitness class done to Polynesian music and Top 40; and mixed-fit fitness, a dance fitness format that incorporates Top 40 and R&B music.
Shorter classes include high-intensity interval training (HITT); Fit Strip, which uses chairs for resistance; pound fitness, which incorporates drumsticks as rhythm; and SocaFit, a dance fitness format based on music from the Caribbean islands that uses bandanas for resistance.
Am estimated 800 to 1,000 people attended the expo last year. Jaramillo, who teaches Zumba and spin classes, is a passionate advocate for exercise.
“We’re finding out now that it’s helping people stay young,” he said, “and emotionally helping them stay happy.”
