Ballet Hispánico will perform Nov. 1 at the Ent Center for the Arts.

As Aisha Ahmad-Post planned the 2019/2020 Artist Series at the Ent Center for the Arts, she had one thought in mind: inclusivity.

“When I look around Colorado Springs and see who lives here, and who sees themselves on stage and who isn’t on stage, how can I help have those people see themselves represented in programming?” asked Ahmad-Post, director of the Ent Center at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

The season features five series: classical, jazz, cabaret, dance and global get down. Ahmad-Post is particularly excited about the selection of dance offerings, which includes Guangdong Modern Dance Company, the first modern dance company in China, and AXIS Dance Company, which integrates dancers with physical disabilities with those who don’t have disabilities.

“The dance series really encapsulates what I’m trying to do,” she said.

The season kicks off Aug. 22 with Gaby Moreno, a Guatemalan singer-songwriter and guitarist. It also features popular bluegrass musician Sam Bush; Take Me to the River: New Orleans LIVE!, a musical celebration of three generations of New Orleans musicians and musical styles; and Slavic Soul Party, a Balkan brass band that plays funk, Roma (gypsy) accordion and jazz.

Classical

Oct. 19: DeMarre McGill, Chapman Foundations Recital Hall

Feb. 11: A Far Cry, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

April 2: PUBLIQuartet, Chapman Foundations Recital Hall

May 10: Emanuel Ax, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Jazz

Dec. 1: Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Dec. 6: Bill Frisell and Julian Lage, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Feb. 14: Kat Edmonson, Chapman Foundations Recital Hall

March 7: Nicholas Payton Quartet, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Cabaret

Oct. 26: Charles Busch, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Feb. 1: Justin Vivan Bond, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

April 17: Meow Meow, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Dance

Sept. 26: Rubberband Dance Group, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Nov. 1: Ballet Hispánico, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Jan. 29: Guangdong Modern Dance Company, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Feb. 22: AXIS Dance Company, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Global Get Down

Aug. 22: Gaby Moreno with Jarabe Mexicano, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Oct. 11: Take Me to the River: New Orleans LIVE!, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Nov. 23: Slavic Soul Party, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Dec. 18: Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Feb. 28: Sam Bush, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Contact the writer: 636-0270

