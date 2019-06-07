As Aisha Ahmad-Post planned the 2019/2020 Artist Series at the Ent Center for the Arts, she had one thought in mind: inclusivity.
“When I look around Colorado Springs and see who lives here, and who sees themselves on stage and who isn’t on stage, how can I help have those people see themselves represented in programming?” asked Ahmad-Post, director of the Ent Center at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
The season features five series: classical, jazz, cabaret, dance and global get down. Ahmad-Post is particularly excited about the selection of dance offerings, which includes Guangdong Modern Dance Company, the first modern dance company in China, and AXIS Dance Company, which integrates dancers with physical disabilities with those who don’t have disabilities.
“The dance series really encapsulates what I’m trying to do,” she said.
The season kicks off Aug. 22 with Gaby Moreno, a Guatemalan singer-songwriter and guitarist. It also features popular bluegrass musician Sam Bush; Take Me to the River: New Orleans LIVE!, a musical celebration of three generations of New Orleans musicians and musical styles; and Slavic Soul Party, a Balkan brass band that plays funk, Roma (gypsy) accordion and jazz.
Classical
Oct. 19: DeMarre McGill, Chapman Foundations Recital Hall
Feb. 11: A Far Cry, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
April 2: PUBLIQuartet, Chapman Foundations Recital Hall
May 10: Emanuel Ax, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Jazz
Dec. 1: Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Dec. 6: Bill Frisell and Julian Lage, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Feb. 14: Kat Edmonson, Chapman Foundations Recital Hall
March 7: Nicholas Payton Quartet, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Cabaret
Oct. 26: Charles Busch, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Feb. 1: Justin Vivan Bond, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
April 17: Meow Meow, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Dance
Sept. 26: Rubberband Dance Group, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Nov. 1: Ballet Hispánico, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Jan. 29: Guangdong Modern Dance Company, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Feb. 22: AXIS Dance Company, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Global Get Down
Aug. 22: Gaby Moreno with Jarabe Mexicano, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Oct. 11: Take Me to the River: New Orleans LIVE!, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Nov. 23: Slavic Soul Party, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Dec. 18: Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Feb. 28: Sam Bush, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
