Creativity is like a bottomless cup of coffee for Mike Kinner.
“Literally, I can’t sleep sometimes because of ideas. They just keep coming,” said the 37-year-old Colorado Springs resident.
After the germ of the idea for a fun and inclusive new sport started keeping him up at night, Kinner knew he was onto something that needed to play out — on the drawing board, and as far as it could go.
Fast forward three years. Mike and his wife, Stephanie, had invested all their savings, and then some, ushering that spark — a game called Air O Sport, in which players aim to knock down targets atop a metal frame using discs and other projectiles — from concept to design, fabrication and market. The first container of units had been snapped up as soon as they’d gone on sale in July 2019. The sets were in YMCAs, schools and college rec centers, and then in February, 2020, the game’s first official tournament was played at UCCS.
“We were selling on preorder and at the same time trying to figure out how to teach people to play the game and also learning new ways ourselves,” said Kinner. “We were bringing it to parks, to kind of test it out … because literally there are hundreds of different ways to play it.”
The COVID-19 pandemic brought an end to those test runs and demo events.
The Kinners were faced with having to shift not just their business model and marketing, but a big part of the product's raison d'etre.
“We weren’t prepared for it,” said Mike, a professional remodeler by day. “But I guess nobody was.”
It wasn’t the first time he and his wife, a trained hygienist, had had to overhaul their lives — and their "side-hustle" business — for a world suddenly upended.
Last year, their infant son, Samuel, was diagnosed with a rare disease that causes severe malformations of the brain, and for which there is no treatment.
For a different family, a different startup, the news might have been a deal-breaker. But when Aikta Marcoulier, executive director of the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, saw the family out shopping at Costco not long after Samuel’s diagnosis, Mike’s words made it clear he was still in the game. All of them.
“I asked how they were doing and Mike said, ‘You know, you never know what experiment is going to be positive tomorrow to help someone with this kind of disability,’” Marcoulier said. “He’s like, ‘It’s never the end of the world. OK, this didn’t work, so I’ll try this.’ Not only does he apply that … to his family, he applies it to his game, his business.”
The original idea behind Air O Sport was simple enough: a competitive, multigenerational sport that anyone (and any number) can play — and win.
Mike and Stephanie had always been inventive sorts, and were both into sports, having played in school and when they gathered with family and friends. Whenever that happened, though, someone invariably would be left out.
“I felt like there was a void. Whatever we were doing was too boring for teenagers or too active for grandparents,” said Mike, who played basketball growing up in Woodland Park, where his parents started the iconic Donut Mill restaurant
The couple finally settled on a design, and after multiple trips to the hardware and toy stores, put together a rough prototype. Mike said he thought the design was "pretty cool," but after a consultation with a local patent attorney, realized he had a ways to go.
“The patent attorney said, 'You need to think of something no one’s ever thought of before. Something really novel,'” Mike related. “Something that if you saw it, you’d immediately say, ‘Wow that’s different.’”
About a month later, he and Stephanie had the “ah-ha” moment of adding a feature to the rocket-shaped targets. If they were designed to hold water, or different objects, there would be a reaction when they were struck, beyond just the visual.
“That way, you could kind of splash your opponent,” Mike said. "It would feel more satisfying, especially on a hot day."
The idea was a hit, and it did the trick, making the game unique enough to stand on its own.
At the time, Mike and Stephanie’s now 4-year-old daughter was a toddler. She helped them test the product and demo it at events.
Samuel, in turn, helped make it what it was meant to be.
“Samuel has inspired us so much, and been such a gift. We didn’t realize it would take on a personal tone, but it did. It’s inspired us to really dedicate Air O Sport to people who can’t play traditional sports,” said Mike, whose son has microlissencephaly, a combination of severe congenital abnormalities affecting the size and shape of the brain.
Before the pandemic shutdown, Aimee Twaddle, a health and adapted PE teacher at Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, was using Air O Sport for students in her elementary through high school classes. For students with sight impairments, she added a beeper to the back of the target to help them aim, and she would call out when they’d hit the mark.
She said that the game set, which the Kinners donated to the school, also provides a unique blend of workout that other sports, on their own, do not.
“Baseball throwing is very different from frisbee throwing, so it really worked on both of those skills in one game,” she said. “Another really fun part was the cheering for each other. The kids were just super excited for their friends, when they were to hit the rocket.”
With closures and safety orders meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the cheering squad — and the intended audience for Mike and Stephanie's sport — headed inside, and the Kinners started looking at their game in a new light.
Armed with a product (un)defined by its versatility — and with the help of the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center — they now see Air O Sport as the perfect game for bubble life.
For $249 (currently on sale, for $179) for a family set of four frisbees, sturdy metal stand with five targets and carrying case, they’re hoping you will, too.
“It’s an idea whose time has come, and it’s needed now more than ever,” Mike Kinner said. “To get people off the couch and playing, away from their screens. We were motivated before, but we’re even more motivated now.”
And after eight months of dire economic times that have fallen especially hard on small business owners, that's a message Marcoulier of the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center wants everyone to hear.
Amid the closures, there are “a ton” of people starting businesses, and who, like the Kinners, have managed to find a niche or an angle that they hadn’t thought of before, she said.
“He’s pivoted twice. He pivoted to help put the game in front of those with disabilities, and now he’s pivoted again to make it more family friendly and more COVID related, with more of a focus on how you can play it at home with your family when you’re stuck,” Marcoulier said. "Mike represents what every business should be doing, asking ‘What can I do differently to make sure that this will work? His attitude, about business and life, are an inspiration."