CHORALABORATIVE
Featuring Abendmusik, Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, Pikes Peak Threshold Singers, America the Beautiful Chorus, Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Colorado Springs Chorale, Soli Deo Gloria Chorus, Velvet Hills Chorus, Out Loud Men’s Chorus, Vocal Fusion and Celebration Multicultural Ensemble, 3 p.m. Saturday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., free; 633-3562, choralaborative.org.
Something else: World Singing Day, public is invited to a giant singalong with choral groups, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, outside PPC, free.
If eight choral groups singing together was inspiring, 11 groups will blow the roof off the Pikes Peak Center.
The third CHORALaborative is Saturday at PPC. The free concert features Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Colorado Springs Chorale, Velvet Hills Chorus, Out Loud Men’s Chorus and more.
“It’s such a diverse group of community groups,” said Marcia Hendricks, CSCC’s executive director. “They’re representing singers from 10 to 90 in age, singers from all walks of life. That really speaks to the choral scene in Colorado Springs and to the magic of bringing people together through singing.”
The almost 90-minute event will begin with all 11 groups, more than 300 vocalists, singing an African welcoming song under the direction of Kim Schultz, CSCC’s high school director. Then each group will perform on its own before coming back together to perform “Unclouded Day” by Shawn Kirchner, conducted by Deborah Jenkins Teske, CSC’s artistic director.
“We’ll have singers in the balcony, mezzanine, on stage, so it’s like surround sound,” said Hendricks. “We have spirituals, gospels, classical, world music. We touch on many genres. It’s like a peel-the-paint-off-the-walls piece.”
Saturday is also World Singing Day, an annual global singalong held the third Saturday of October. Before the concert, the public is invited to sing with the choral groups outside PPC before heading into the show. Singing will begin at 1:30 p.m. and last an hour. Song books with lyrics will be provided, though many of the songs are well-known, such as “America the Beautiful.”
The simple act of singing together can unite people.
“It’s one of the most human of art forms,” Hendricks said. “Your voice is your instrument. We celebrate music or understand music from the time we’re born, through our moms and dads singing to us. It’s so accessible. Even if you’re just a shower singer, when groups of people come together to sing, you sing. It feels like a natural thing.”
Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette, 636-0270,