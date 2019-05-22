A young adult book about modern-day, monster-hunting cowboys in Southern Colorado took home an award last weekend.
Colorado Springs author Darby Karchut's 13th novel, "Del Toro Moon," won Colorado Humanities' 2019 Colorado Book Award for juvenile literature. Karchut, a former social studies teacher at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School, accepted the honor during a ceremony at Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities.
The awards celebrate Colorado authors, editors and illustrators. Karchut's book debuted in October.