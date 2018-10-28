Colorado Creative Industries awarded more than $42,000 in grants to five local arts and cultural organizations last month.
The annual Colorado Creates grants help nonprofit cultural organizations and government agencies maintain a roster of arts and cultural activities for the public and bring jobs and enhanced quality of life to the community.
The Colorado Springs Youth Symphony Association got $8,500, its first grant since 2014 and fifth since 2007. The funds will go to the operational budget, financial aid and facility costs.
“It helps us to keep the lights on and the steam running for these kids, so they can have great opportunities to not only become great musicians, but great people,” said CSYSA Executive Director Keven Stewart. “We feel strongly it’s important for musicians to learn life skills in the organization, to learn about leadership and responsibility. Those skills go a long way in life.”
Colorado Create Industries is a division of the state Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Its mission is to promote, support and grow the state’s creative industries to drive the economy, create jobs and enhance quality of life.
“The state is experiencing healthy growth in the creative economy, due in large part to combined state, local and regional efforts to advance support for artists, nonprofit arts organizations and creative place making efforts,” said CCI Director Margaret Hunt. “We applaud the talented and hard-working groups that contribute to our state’s vibrant economy and, just as important, to our amazing quality of life.”
