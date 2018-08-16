MUSIC
THURSDAY
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Flying Horse Summer Concert — John Weeks, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park
Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Tap Traders
888 — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Jazz Express, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
FRIDAY
University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — Buddy Whittington and the Atomic Fireballs, 6 p.m., North Plaza of University Village Colorado
Dio Disciples — With Distant Warning, Sabbatar, FN Wylde, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Brian Grace Band — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Restaurant and Bar at Shining Mountain Golf Course, Woodland Park
Bart Crow — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
BluBop Fandango — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Hazel Miller Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
The Verdict — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Stereo Tramps — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
“Pickin on the Divide” Bluegrass Festival — 11 a.m., Limbach Park, Monument
Summer Music Series — Organ recital, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church
Collective Groove — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Dallas Alley Band — 8 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse
The Verdict — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Bullitt Breed — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Dallas Alley Band — 3 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Blue Frog — With Jeremy Vazquez and Cassandra Davis, 6:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
Lil Debbie — With Whitney Peyton, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — Triple Play Quartet, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Redraw the Farm, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Jon Wayne and the Pain — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Ruby Greenberg and Her Band — 7 p.m., Ivywild School
AUG. 23
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — Martini Shot, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
AUG. 24
Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series — The Inman Brothers Band, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument
Jazz in the Garden — The Wirepilots, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Archtop Eddy — 7 p.m., Country Lodge
Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Just Dance Band — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Kissing Judsa — With Twelve Years Driven, 9 p.m., Peak 31
AUG. 25
Woodland Music Series — Pikes Peak Brass Band, 1 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center
Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant
Bobaflex — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Daydream Believers — A Tribute to the Music of John Stewart — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Bostyx — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak International Raceway, Fountain
Soulsmith Unlimited — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Just Dance Band — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
AUG. 26
Chamber Orchestra of the Springs — 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Glen Eyrie Castle
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Blue Frog — 6:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
AUG. 29
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — Air Force Academy Band Falconaires and the Alumni Band, 5 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Skean Dubh, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
AUG. 30
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Swingin’ Utters — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Terrapin Flyer — With Lost Junction, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
AUDITIONS
Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale — Through Aug. 31. Appointment required: 633-3562, kidssing.org
Colorado Springs Chorale — 6-10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave. Appointments required: cschorale.org/sing.
Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble — 6-10 p.m. Aug. 24, Colorado College, Packard Performance Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St. Appointments required: cvae.org.
