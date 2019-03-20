Swooshing across ice at The Broadmoor World Arena will be a homecoming of sorts for Lea Nightwalker.
The “Disney on Ice” skater regularly competed at the ice hall during junior high and high school, back when the Fort Collins native still thought competitive skating was her future. When that didn’t pan out, due to injuries and other factors, a different sort of skating career opened up: Disney characters in traveling productions.
Nightwalker will star as Jessie from the 2010 animated film “Toy Story 3” in “Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment,” which arrives at the Broadmoor World Arena for six shows Friday through Sunday.
“She’s very different from other characters I’ve done,” Nightwalker said from a tour stop in Omaha, Neb. “She’s fun and lighthearted, determined. She’s not like a Cinderella or Belle, who’s a lot more proper and princessy. I’m excited to try something different.”
The show also features characters from Disney movies “Cars,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Frozen.” Beloved characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse make an appearance between performances.
The 32-year-old Nightwalker’s first skating part was Violet Parr from the 2004 animated film “The Incredibles,” a principal role she nabbed straight out of high school.
“Disney seemed like a good alternative to do the same thing I loved on some level,” she said. “It’s not competing, but I still get to be on the ice before my body is totally done with it.”
After that first stint in the traveling show, Nightwalker came home and went back to school, something she’s done a couple of times throughout her nine-year Disney career. But clearly, something about being on the ice keeps pulling her back in. She realizes that at some point, the rigors of the sport and the demanding travel schedule — being on the road eight to 10 months a year — will prompt a life change.
“I figure I should do it while I can,” she said. “I love the performing and athletic parts. On top of that, I get to travel and meet so many different people from different cultures and backgrounds.”
