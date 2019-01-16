7:30 p.m. Friday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $36-$40; 634-5581, csfineartscenter.org.
Sometimes people think they’re funny, but they’re really not.
Alison Banowsky is one of the former but not the latter. She is funny. If she weren’t, there’s no way she’d be a member of Second City, the prestigious improv comedy enterprise based in Chicago that’s spit out wildly famous funny folks such as Bill Murray, John Candy, Dan Aykroyd, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert.
“It’s something that was a huge goal when I came to Chicago,” said Banowsky. “I get to mark it off my list and keep going. It’s such a dream job.”
The touring comedy show “It’s Not You, It’s Me. — The Second City” will come to Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College on Friday.
The two-act show features six performers, including Banowsky, doing a mix of Second City archival material from its more than six decades of existence and new material. Some improv will be scattered throughout the show, including improv games such as the ones made popular on the comedy TV show “Whose Line is it Anyway?”
“There’ll be a lot of relationship scenes,” said Banowsky. “But it’s not the only thing, and it’s not all just romance. Friendships and other kinds of relationships as well.”
The Littleton High School graduate knew straightaway the siren song of the stage. After returning from kindergarten one day, she announced she’d be an actress. Post-high school, during which she immersed herself in theater, she earned a bachelor’s in theater at the University of Colorado in Boulder. Then she moved to Chicago in 2012, did the Second City’s Comedy Studies Program through Columbia College Chicago, interned at theaters, took classes and got on stage as much as possible.
“There are so many places to perform,” she said. “It’s such a great city to figure out your voice and get on stage, and it’s very forgiving in that way.”
She earned a job performing with Second City on Norwegian Cruise Line for four months, and after returning was hired for RedCo, one of the comedy organization’s three touring companies.
Making people laugh is her thing, but you won’t catch her at a stand-up comedy night anytime soon. Being on stage with other people is her love.
“That’s the heart and soul of improv — supporting other people and being supported,” she said. “I so admire comedians and watching it, but it’s lonely up there.”
