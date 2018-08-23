Here's a look at five Colorado festivals the next few days that could make for a perfect weekend getaway, including NedFest in Nederland and the Bruises and Brews Fest in metro Denver.
Reggae on the Rocks
Those looking for a hit of late summer happiness know where to head — Reggae on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison. Saturday’s 30th anniversary daylong concert features Rebelution, Stephen “Ragga” Marley, Common Kings, New Kingston, Jesse Royal, Zion I, Judge Roughneck and DJ Mackle. The day starts at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $54.75-$87.50. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.
NedFest
For Nederland newbies, NedFest is an excellent way to acquaint yourself with the tiny town west of Boulder. The popular outdoor music and arts festival features a packed and genre-rich lineup of performers, including Electric Hot Tuna with Steve Kimock, Leland Sklar, Kyle Hollingsworth and Michael Kang of the String Cheese Incident, Anders Osborne and Jeremy Salken of Big Gigantic, Kim Dawson of Pimps of Joytime, Sweet Lillies with Vince Herman of Leftover Salmon, and Jorma Kaukonen. It’s Friday through Sunday and offers lots of kids’ activities, arts, crafts and food vendors, Colorado microbrews and mead. Onsite camping is available; nedfest.org.
Trinidaddio Blues Fest
The tiny town of Trinidad gets the blues every August when the Trinidaddio Blues Fest take over. This year’s lineup features Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Kenny Neal, C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Dave Specter’s Chicago/New Orleans Blues Review featuring Johnny Sansone, Brother John Kattke and Vanessa Collier. The Saturday festival also offers food and craft vendors and beer in Central Park. A PreFest Party takes place Friday for those who can’t wait; trinidaddiobluesfest.com.
High Plains Comedy Festival
Laughter is a great healer. Get all fixed up during this Denver festival featuring more than 100 local and national comics in venues throughout Denver, particularly the Baker neighborhood off South Broadway. It’s Thursday through Saturday. Friday’s headliner is Emmy Award-winner David Cross, and Saturday features the hosts from the award-winning podcast “How Did This Get Made?”; highplainscomedyfestival.com.
Bruises and Brews Fest
No, you’re not going to get beat up fighting for your beers at this festival. Admission to Bruises and Brews includes a ticket to the RugbyTown Sevens tournament. The Friday and Saturday event features 20 breweries and a few distilleries. The festival and tournament take place in Glendale’s Infinity Park, with rugby Friday through Sunday. The game is a variation on 15-a-side rugby union play; matches are seven on seven and played in two seven-minute halves; glendalebeerfest.com.