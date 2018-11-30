With a plush new job at a prestigious Chicago law firm, Emily France pictured life tidily unfolding before her.
But as it often does, life had something else in mind.
One night, after writing nary a creative word in three years, the former writer bolted out of bed, grabbed a law brief and scribbled down the first scene of what would become her first young adult novel, “Signs of You,” about a teenage girl who swears she sees her mother shopping in a grocery store two years after her death. It was released in 2016.
“It was an otherworldly experience, truly,” France said about her moment of inspiration. She and her husband and their 1-year-old son live in Superior, 8 miles outside of Boulder.
France is back with “Zen and Gone,” her second YA novel, which was released in July. Set in Boulder, the story follows out-of-towner Oliver, who comes to Colorado and befriends Essa, an outdoorsy Zen Buddhist. They bond over similar family responsibilities: Oliver takes care of his mentally ill sister, and Essa watches over little sister Puck because their mother, who owns a pot shop, is often too stoned to function. Drama ensues when Puck secretly follows Oliver and Essa on a wilderness trek and then goes missing.
The Washington Post named it in August a best book for young readers: “The romance, family dramas and physical danger keep us turning the pages, but the generous embrace of the spiritual truly enriches this reading experience,” wrote reviewer Mary Quattlebaum.
Both of France’s novels incorporate spirituality into the narrative, as France has had a steady meditation habit since 2005, when a friend introduced her to the practice.
“I just remember one day I was having a really hard time, and she gave me an amazing hug and said, ‘I’m going to just breathe with you.’ I didn’t know what she was talking about, but she breathed with me, and it was really profound.”
The experience so moved France that she began to seek out her own spiritual practice. She attended dharma talks and in 2015 found the Boulder Zen Center. It felt like home.
Meditation gives her a solidity and sense of being grounded that allows her to be in the moment, rather than in her thoughts about the moment or fears or plans and regrets. It’s also greatly benefited her writing.
“One of the challenges of writing is, you get in your own way,” she said. “You’re busy thinking, ‘What are others going to think of this?’ You’re intellectualizing the process, which takes the spirit out of the work. When I can settle in word by word in a story, and be fully present with the scene, it’s delicious.”
While she’s a big believer in meditation and the spiritual life, her feelings veer in a different direction when it comes to marijuana. The legalization of recreational pot sales was only getting started when she conceived of the idea for “Zen and Gone,” and nobody knew how it would turn out. She was interested in what she saw as the hypocritical nature of our culture, which encourages teens to say no to drugs but glorifies pot and alcohol.
“Teens growing up see it’s the mom’s wine club and the legal marijuana down the street,” she said. “It shows adults are socializing and accessing happiness that way. I wondered what it would be like to be a teen growing up in this culture, and it’s legal.”
She began to interview teenagers and found they didn’t notice any difference. They said marijuana had always been easy to get and still was.
“I’m not sure they really care that much,” she said. “But my hunch is, they’re being influenced and they’re not aware of it. It’s right on the street corner — it has to.”
What results is the message that the escapism of mind-altering substances is an easy way out. In France’s life, though, Zen Buddhism has taught her that escape only makes the pain worse. It’s a theme she plays with throughout her novel.
“What really heals and brings us to joy is staying present, even with uncomfortable things,” she said. “We can’t change lives until we accept the way things are. We say, ‘Have a glass of wine or smoke a joint if you’re uncomfortable.’ I thought it was beautiful to have a legal pot setting with Zen Buddhism. To me it was a perfect foil. One side says escape, the other says no, forget it.”
