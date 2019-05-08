AMERICANA SPRING FLING
Noon Friday through 11 p.m. Saturday, drive-in movie showing of “Grease” at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain, $15 movie only; $25 advance purchase car show entry, free 15 and younger, camping available; 382-7223, americanaspringfling.com
Many car shows are deemed a “show and shine,” where proud car parents sit by their babies.
“That’s not what we do,” said Dana Kahlhamer, sales director for Pikes Peak International Raceway. “We do a ‘show and go.’ It’s not fair to call it a car show. It’s more of a car festival.”
PPIR’s family-friendly Americana Spring Fling will feature classic pre-’89 cars, lots of friendly drag racing and cruises around the big oval track for car show participants, a drive-in screening of the 1978 film “Grease,” a vintage camper display, a Friday night Doo Wop Party Garage featuring live ‘50s-style music and a performance by Flash Cadillac, a retro rock ‘n’ roll band celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Camping is also available.
Activities begin at noon Friday with music, vendors, drag racing and cruising, but the official display of cars is Saturday. About 300 cars and 3,000 people showed up to a similar event on the same weekend last year, and this year Kahlhamer expects 400 cars and 4,000 people.
After the final band plays Saturday night, the cars will do a parade lap around the oval before parking in the infield, much like at a drive-in. Attendees can sit in their cars or lawn chairs to take in the movie on a 65-foot screen.
JENNIFER MULSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0270, JEN.MULSON@GAZETTE.COM