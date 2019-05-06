Grammy Award-winning rock 'n' roll band Chicago will drop by Pikes Peak Center on Sept. 24.
Tickets are $50.50 to $126.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
The longtime group has had 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums and 11 No. 1 singles, including "If You Leave Me Now," "You're the Inspiration," "Saturday in the Park" and "25 or 6 to 4."
Four original band members remain: keyboardist and singer Robert Lamm, trumpet player and singer Lee Loughnane, trombonist James Pankow and Walt Parazaider on woodwinds.