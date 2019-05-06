2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame - Show
Caption +

Inductee Robert Lamm performs at the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

 Evan Agostini
Show MoreShow Less

Grammy Award-winning rock 'n' roll band Chicago will drop by Pikes Peak Center on Sept. 24.

Tickets are $50.50 to $126.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.

The longtime group has had 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums and 11 No. 1 singles, including "If You Leave Me Now," "You're the Inspiration," "Saturday in the Park" and "25 or 6 to 4." 

Four original band members remain: keyboardist and singer Robert Lamm, trumpet player and singer Lee Loughnane, trombonist James Pankow and Walt Parazaider on woodwinds.

Jazz giant Vijay Iyer will blend best of yesterday and today at UCCS |David Ramsey

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Load comments