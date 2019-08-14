Break out the banjos and head to the Pickin’ on the Divide Bluegrass Festival.
The festival has been entertaining audiences for over a decade, bringing live local bluegrass and country bands to the stage. Starting as Gospel Grass at The Church at Woodmoor, the festival grew and evolved over the years.
“Bluegrass is just fun. I guess it’s just kind of authentic music that everybody can enjoy and get up and dance to if they want to, or just sit back and relax and listen,” says Pickin’ organizer Pete Burianek.
Five local bands will take the stage Saturday before an estimated crowd of more than 5,000. Out of Nowhere and Scott Slay and the Rail are two newcomers to the Limbach Park stage, coming from the Front Range. Tenderfoot Bluegrass and the Flying W Wranglers are returning for their third year, and WireWood Station is returning for its fifth.
Says WireWood Station’s Michelle Edwards, “It’s so much fun! There’s so much support for the arts in the Monument area and Colorado Springs that we just feel the love, and it’s like we’re playing for a family at a family reunion when we play here.”
Bluegrass music has thrived in Colorado’s mountains and foothills for years, spawning the world-renowned Telluride Bluegrass Festival.
“I think we play bluegrass just because it seemed like mountain music to us, and it just felt like home when we started playing music together,” says Isaac Brisk of Tenderfoot Bluegrass.
“We love playing on the Front Range of Colorado and getting to see people we know all the time, making new friends as well, and growing our family.”
This family event has a playground south of the band shell, as well as a Lions Club beer garden and food vendors.
“We like people to take away just the feeling of having fun and enjoying the music, because we do everything in our power to rub the fun off onto them and hopefully get the same return,” says Brisk.
Join the bluegrass family at Pickin’ on the Divide in Limbach Park this Saturday and know that all proceeds will benefit local charities.
Edwards says, “I think it’s just in our bones. We love sharing music with folks, and the response back is always such a blessing to us. We just love the interaction with the audience and being able to share what we love to do with them.”
