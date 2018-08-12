Superstar country artist Carrie Underwood will bring her “The Cry Pretty Tour 360” to Denver next year.

She’ll perform Sept. 16, 2019, at the Pepsi Center. Maddie & Tae and Runaway June will open.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 17. Go online to carrieunderwoodofficial.com. Limited VIP packages, with meet and greets and autographed memorabilia, go on sale Monday. Citicard members can buy pre-sale tickets from noon Monday through 10 p.m. Aug. 16. Go online to citiprivatepass.com.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, who recently announced she is expecting baby No. 2 with her husband, professional hockey player Mike Fisher, will kick off her tour May 1 in North Carolina. The 35-year-old married Fisher in 2010, and son Isaiah Michael was born in 2015.

Underwood’s new album, “Cry Pretty,” will be released Sept. 14, while her title track, “Cry Pretty,” has pleased the public, debuting at No. 1 in April. The performer has come a long way from her 2005 “American Idol” win, with 26 No. 1 singles and six albums, including “Cry Pretty.”

