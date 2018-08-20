Country stars Carly Pearce and Trent Harmon will perform Nov. 4 at the Pikes Peak Center.
The $38 tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
Pearce dropped out of high school at 16 to perform five times a week at Dollywood in Tennessee. All the practice worked. Her debut single, "Every Little Thing," topped the charts last year at No. 1, and her first album of the same name made its debut at No. 4. She was awarded breakthrough video of the year at the CMT Music Awards in June.
Harmon, who grew up singing in church and performing in high school musicals, earned notoriety as winner of the 15th and final season of "American Idol" in 2016. His debut album, "You Got 'Em All," dropped in May.