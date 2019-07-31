"Captain Marvel" is coming to the giant screen for the first Flick at Falcon Stadium free movie night.
The movie will play at the Air Force Academy Falcon Stadium’s 2,500-square-foot stadium board on Aug. 8.
Bring pillows and blankets because chairs aren't allowed on the field. Strollers will be allowed. Some bleacher and limited-mobility seating will be available.
Outside food and beverages will be permitted but must be in transparent a 1-gallon zip lock bag (only one per person). Factory-sealed transparent soft plastic water bottles of 24 ounces or less may also be brought. Food and beverages will not be allowed on the field.
Some concession snacks will be available for purchase. Gates 2 and 4 open at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m. movie.
Click here for parking information.