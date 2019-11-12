Performers are beginning to announce shows at Colorado's famous outdoor venue for the 2020 concert year, including a summer show by the Black Crowes.
Here's a look at upcoming shows at Red Rocks Ampitheatre:
Jan. 12 — Hunter James & the Titanic / Logan Thomas
Jan. 19 — Beethoven on the Rocks with The Colorado Symphony
Jan. 25 — Nothing But Nineties & Zoe Berman
Jan. 31 — Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks ft. ZHU
Feb. 2 — Sugar Britches & Joel Ansett
Feb. 9 — Stylie & Kayla Marque
Feb. 15 — The Red Petals & TMULE
Feb. 21 — Horizon Line & No Touch
Feb. 28 — Dream Feed & Pierce Murphy Band
March 6 — Sugar Ridge & Oli McCraken
March 14 — Last Nerve & Amanda Hawkins
March 21 — Glass Cases Album Release Party / Paul Frost / Compass & Cavern
April 24 — Galantis and 3LAU
May 6 — King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
May 8 — Brantley Gilbert
May 9 — Brantley Gilbert
May 10 — Die Antwoord
May 16 — Global Dub Festival: Liquid Stranger, Subtronics
May 17 — In This Moment & Black Veil Brides
July 23 — David Gray
Aug. 30 — The Black Crowes
More events are expected to be announced. For more information and tickets, visit redrocksonline.com