Performers are beginning to announce shows at Colorado's famous outdoor venue for the 2020 concert year, including a summer show by the Black Crowes.

Here's a look at upcoming shows at Red Rocks Ampitheatre:

Jan. 12 — Hunter James & the Titanic / Logan Thomas

Jan. 19 — Beethoven on the Rocks with The Colorado Symphony

Jan. 25 — Nothing But Nineties & Zoe Berman

Jan. 31 — Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks ft. ZHU

Feb. 2 — Sugar Britches & Joel Ansett

Feb. 9 — Stylie & Kayla Marque

Feb. 15 — The Red Petals & TMULE

Feb. 21 — Horizon Line & No Touch

Feb. 28 — Dream Feed & Pierce Murphy Band

March 6 — Sugar Ridge & Oli McCraken

March 14 — Last Nerve & Amanda Hawkins

March 21 — Glass Cases Album Release Party / Paul Frost / Compass & Cavern

April 24 — Galantis and 3LAU

May 6 — King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

May 8 — Brantley Gilbert

May 9 — Brantley Gilbert

May 10 — Die Antwoord

May 16 — Global Dub Festival: Liquid Stranger, Subtronics

May 17 — In This Moment & Black Veil Brides

July 23 — David Gray

Aug. 30 — The Black Crowes

More events are expected to be announced. For more information and tickets, visit redrocksonline.com

