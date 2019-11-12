Photo of week (copy)

The sky blushes over Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 28, 2019 during the Widespread Panic show. Photo by Seth Boster

 Seth Boster, The Gazette

Performers are beginning to announce shows at Colorado's famous outdoor venue for the 2020 concert year, including a summer show by the Black Crowes.

Here's a look at upcoming shows at Red Rocks Ampitheatre:

Jan. 12 — Hunter James & the Titanic / Logan Thomas 

Jan. 19 — Beethoven on the Rocks with The Colorado Symphony

Jan. 25 — Nothing But Nineties & Zoe Berman 

Jan. 31 — Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks ft. ZHU 

Feb. 2 — Sugar Britches & Joel Ansett 

Feb. 9 — Stylie & Kayla Marque 

Feb. 15 — The Red Petals & TMULE

Feb. 21 — Horizon Line & No Touch 

Feb. 28 — Dream Feed & Pierce Murphy Band 

March 6 — Sugar Ridge & Oli McCraken 

March 14 — Last Nerve & Amanda Hawkins 

March 21 — Glass Cases Album Release Party / Paul Frost / Compass & Cavern

April 24 — Galantis and 3LAU 

May 6 — King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 

May 8 — Brantley Gilbert

May 9 — Brantley Gilbert 

May 10 — Die Antwoord 

May 16 — Global Dub Festival: Liquid Stranger, Subtronics

May 17 — In This Moment & Black Veil Brides

July 23 — David Gray 

Aug. 30 — The Black Crowes 

More events are expected to be announced. For more information and tickets, visit redrocksonline.com

