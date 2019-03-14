Grammy Award-winning rock band The Black Keys is gearing up for a fall tour.
The group's "Let's Rock" tour will drop by Denver's Pepsi Center on Sept. 23. Rock band Modest Mouse will open the show. Tickets are $35 to $500 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22. Call 866-461-6556 or go online to altitudetickets.com
Pre-sale tickets are available through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan. Fans must register now through 8 p.m. Sunday for the pre-sale that runs from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. March 21. Go online to ticketmaster.com/verified.
The Black Keys recently released the new single "Lo/Hi," its first song since 2014. The band's popularity soared in 2010 with the album "Brothers," highlighted by hit song "Tighten Up." The group's last album, 2014's "Turn Blue," hit No. 1 in the U.S., Canada and Australia.