Last month, The Gazette asked writers in first through eighth grades to wrap up, in 250 words or fewer, a creepy Halloween tale written by reporter Stephanie Earls.
Competition was fierce, but winners clawed their way to the top. First place goes to eighth-grader Nathan Garrett, second place to eighth-grader Samaya Ulloa, and third place to seventh-grader Elijah Operhall.
Here’s the story intro, with Nathan’s conclusion:
When her parents announced over summer break that the family would downsize, Ryane assumed they meant moving to a place without a two-car garage, maybe one of those cute bungalows her mom liked to slow-roll by on their way home from the penny arcade.
“Think bigger. Or rather, smaller…” said her dad, barely containing his excitement as he steered the family’s early-model ride, Berty, off the main drag and down an increasingly rural series of side streets and back roads outside Manitou Springs.
Berty finally came to a stop at a dense wall of pines that stretched up into the low-hanging mist. In front of them, someone appeared to have dropped their giant bird house.
“What’s that?” Ryane asked.
“Her name’s Brisby, but we can re-christen her whatever you’d like,” said Ryane’s mom, hopping out of the car and approaching the tiny house, which seemed even tinier with her for contrast.
“We’re going to fit in that?” Ryane asked, gazing with jaw agape at the dwelling, which was maybe the size of two of her old bedrooms, stacked on top of one another and decorated like a gingerbread cottage. “Where do I put all my stuff?”
“We don’t really need that much stuff, do we? And remember, big things come in small packages,” said her dad. “How many of your belongings do you really use?”
“All of them.”
“Oh, you’ll get used to it,” he said, and if Ryane hadn’t known better, she would have sworn he skipped down the path toward their doll-sized address.
Ryane pared her things to the barest minimum, still a tight fit for the hyper-cozy loft nook that was her new “personal spit bubble,” as her closest neighbor, Jeremy, liked to say.
“If my family had to live on top of each other like that, I’m telling you the fur would fly,” said Teddy, the youngest of eight brothers, as the two strolled down the long lane to the bus stop, which never seemed to be quite where they’d left it the day before. “No pest issues yet?”
“What do you mean ‘pests’?”
“Forget I said anything,” said Teddy, as the bus rumbled up. “Nice weather we’re having, eh?”
When Ryane startled awake that night in her nest of a bed, she’d been dreaming of lost pests, with ropy tails and clicking toes and faces they had no right to be wearing.
That’s when she felt the shift of movement all around her and a whispered voice at her ear.
“Big things come in small packages,” it said. “And we’re going to be huge…”
Ending by Nathan Garrett:
The next day, Ryane decided to ask Teddy about her midnight dilemma.
Teddy thought for a moment, then said, “Bogyr. They’re ghastly vermin who possess humans by day but materialize as tiny specks by night. They consume negativity, so they ‘hunt’ by taunting their prey, swelling up on their bitterness, and fleeing to avoid fatal daylight. Because daylight burns them, detaining them until dawn will work. How you contain a microscopic demon is your problem.”
That night, Ryane initiated a brilliant scheme. When night fell, and the bogyr began talking, she boarded all possible exits with articles of clothing.
“You cannot keep us in here with simple gym socks! We’d breeze right through their fabric! Then again, it’s a wonder we could even fit into your microscopic house! I’ve seen shoe boxes bigger!” cackled a bogyr.
Ryane wanted to become angry. She listened to heavy metal, did her math homework, and texted embarrassing messages to all of her old friends. The bogyr ate it up, so to speak, and the whole time Teddy’s words rang in her head:
“...swelling up on the chaos…”
Eventually, she began to see the bogyr. They looked like something her dog (sold for the move, of course) had coughed up, eaten, and coughed up again. This disgusted her, which made the bogyr swell, which disgusted her more. They were caught in a loop as the sun crested the horizon. The bogyr burned away, and in their place came a newfound excitement for Ryane’s new home.