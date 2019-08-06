Village Arts’ production of “Beauty and the Beast” was, to boil it down to it’s most basic adjective, adorable.
The audience was filled with children holding roses with lights in them, and the show itself just felt pure. This is not a show trying to unravel deep truths about life and the human condition — although that is a theme in the show toward the end. The overall impression I got from the show was “this is Disney, and this is fun.”
The costuming for the musical was magnificent. The dresses were ornate, and the castle servants looked both lovely and inanimate (though of course they were anything but.) Beast (Colin Hughes) stood hulking over the rest of the cast on some sort of stilts, looking much more fierce than the wolves who threatened Belle (Johanna Steele) and her father (Joshua Wright) in the woods. Speaking of our lead, her gowns were beautiful, and when she danced they ballooned out just like in the cartoon — she looked like a princess.
The staging of the show was simple yet effective. The stage was small, so a screen was used in tandem with several smaller pieces (a bridge, a table and a gate were a few,) and a large stairway that rotated, similarly to the set in “Sweeney Todd.” Like most theater you did need to use your imagination at times, but the effect was clear and well done.
The voices of many of the lead characters were quite beautiful. I enjoyed and was surprised by the performance of Levi Roberts as Lumiere. His French accent felt authentic, or as authentic as the original at least, and he stole the show with his laughter and dance. Even when his headpiece fell off in the second act, he never stopped smiling and performing, because the show must go on. Roberts is a Village Arts veteran, and I look forward to see where he goes from here.
Mrs. Potts (played by Betsy Hailes) didn’t impress me as much. Her songs were good, but not extraordinary, and she blended into the rest of the show. Nevertheless her costume was lovely, and she felt authentic onstage. For what it’s worth, she was not an unimportant asset to the show — she certainly didn’t steal it, but that is OK too.
Speaking of blending into the background, the show had some serious audio issues. While the main characters could be heard clearly, the ensemble was difficult to hear even when they sang in unison. The orchestra (led by Tim Baird) was very talented, but drowned out the lyrics at times. I think the theater could stand to invest in some ghost mics; that would make a world of difference.
But when you put aside all of the little problems, this is a show worth remembering. I caught myself tapping along to the music and whispering “wow” at some of the songs and scenes. It is easy to get lost in this show. The message of transformation through love was clear and best of all, you get a happy ending.
The staff members at the theater were also exceptionally kind. While they may not have been onstage, they truly enhance the experience.
The show continues Thursday through Saturday at Village Seven Presbyterian Church. More info: https://villageartscs.org/current-production/